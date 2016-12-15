By LUCAS BARASA

More by this Author

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has hit back at Senator Billow Kerrow describing him as a "Facebook senator" for unfairly criticising his administration.

Speaking today in Mandera town ahead of Friday Jubilee Party grassroots elections, Mr Roba lambasted Mr Kerrow for “not being with the Mandera residents during hard times”.

The lawmaker, Mr Roba added, has been “picking on other leaders by saying that they loot public money instead of carrying out development project across the county”.

The governor said that unlike Mr Kerrow, he has been trying to promote security in the terror-prone county and ensure the residents benefit from the national government's projects.

Senator Kerrow, through social media, has been questioning the governor's investments terming them white elephants.

Aside from that, the legislator has promised to adhere to the Garre Council of Elders' decision forbidding him from seeking re-election in 2017 polls.

Mr Roba, on the other hand, has vowed to contest for another term despite the Elders' objection.

PRESSING ON

Other leaders who have said they will defy the Elders' wishes are: MPs Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera West), Mohamed Abdow (Banisa), Mohamed Adan (Mandera South) and Adan Mohamed (Mandera North).

The elders barred the governor, senator, the MPs and 18 ward reps in order to promote rotational leadership amongt the 20 Garre sub-clans.

But some elders from Mr Roba’s Rer Ali Jilib clan held meetings in Nairobi, Moyale, Takaba, Elwak, Moyale and Mandera and resolved to rally behind the governor for a second term in office.

The move has caused confusion among the three other Garre groups (Jilibs) and threatened to split them.

Mandera residents opposed to the elders’ order argue it is undemocratic and does not fit into the current political system.

The governor has been on a tour of the county since the elders made the decision in August with his supporters.