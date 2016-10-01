By ELVIS ONDIEKI

A group claiming to represent various clans of the Garre community in Mandera County has rejected an August declaration by the Garre Council of Elders on the political future of leaders in the region.

The leaders say the declaration lacks the backing of any Kenyan law and that it goes against the Garre Charter signed before the 2013 General Election.

In a statement signed by representatives of 20 Garre clans, they said the elders' declaration risks throwing Mandera County into disharmony.

"This utterance has created confusion and unrest amongst members of the community and leadership at various levels," Mr Ali Baricha, one of the elders, said during a presser in Weston Hotel, Nairobi, on Saturday.

"If this is allowed to continue, it will result in collapse of service delivery, hamper development programmes and create disharmony between the various communities."

The August 7 statement said 24 leaders should not seek re-election in next year's General Election.

They include Mandera Governor Ali Roba and Senator Billow Kerrow.

Others are MPs Mohamed Huka (Mandera South), Mohamed Abdi Haji (Banisa), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera West), Aden Mohamed Noor (Mandera North) and Woman Representative Fathia Mahbub.

Eighteen Members of the County Assembly are also affected.

Noting that Kenyans have the right to seek office without impediment, the leaders said that further decisions on politicians' future will be made when community representatives meet.

"The general assembly of the 400 representatives of the community will be called soon to save the deteriorating situation and to chart a way forward for the community," Mr Baricha added.

The press statement was made after a three-day meeting of more than 400 leaders, he said.