Suspect Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked Mandera Town on Monday, with heavy gun battle reported overnight.

Mandera County police commander Job Boronjo confirmed there was an attack but said they are yet to get details of death or injuries as it was still dark in the area.

"We are monitoring the situation. My officers are on the ground. We will give the details when the day breaks" Mr Boronjo said from Garissa where he is attending an official meeting.