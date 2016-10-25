Gunmen hit Mandera in night attack
Suspect Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked Mandera Town on Monday, with heavy gun battle reported overnight.
Mandera County police commander Job Boronjo confirmed there was an attack but said they are yet to get details of death or injuries as it was still dark in the area.
"We are monitoring the situation. My officers are on the ground. We will give the details when the day breaks" Mr Boronjo said from Garissa where he is attending an official meeting.
However, unconfirmed reports indicated that a lodge in Mandera was hit by Al-Shabaab and a number of locals killed and others injured.
Asked on exact place of the attack Mr Boronjo said on phone "Lets not go into details for now please. Lets wait for update as the day breaks."