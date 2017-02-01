By MANASE OTSIALO

No new voters have been registered in Jabi and Qualle locations in Mandera County due to insecurity in the two areas that border with Somalia.

Waranqara MCA Abdirashid Maalim Osman expressed fears of his ward missing out in the ongoing voter registration.

“We have less than 15 days for the exercise to end but no registration of new voters is ongoing at Jabi and Qualle centres,” he said.

The MCA said there are at least 300 residents awaiting registration at both centres but the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to start the exercise.

“It is very confusing and heart-breaking as these people cannot cover long distances to be registered in centres outside their own ward,” he said.

REGISTRATION TO START

Lafey Constituency IEBC Coordinator Rashid Ali said the exercise has been delayed by insecurity in the two centres.

“There are insecurity incidents in those areas but we have put all the necessary interventions so that we start registering locals anytime from today,” he said by phone on Wednesday.

Area chief Mr Dalha Ahmed however said security in the two areas has improved after successful meetings with locals.

“The area borders Somalia but we have mobilised locals to ensure the IEBC exercise goes on peacefully,” he said adding that 72 new Identification cards have been issued to the owners.

Mr Mohamed Gesse, a clan elder, said many eligible voters are eager to be registered in order to participate in the August elections.