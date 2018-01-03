This, he said, will help secure a firm foundation for the children’s education.

Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai said the training aims at building the capacity of the teachers.

By EUNICE MURATHE

The Mandera County government has rolled out a two-day Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers’ training course on the new basic education curriculum framework.

Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai said the training aims at building the capacity of the teachers so as to secure a firm foundation for the children’s education.

“The purpose of basic education curriculum reforms is to provide a comprehensive conceptualisation of the basic education in pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

“Our role as county government is to fully implement the pre-primary education which is a devolved function. This is in addition to supporting other levels of education in line with our manifesto,” said Mr Arai.

While presiding over the event at the Riverside Hotel, Mr Arai said the implementation of the new curriculum was reached after extensive stakeholder engagement.

Some of the participants who attended ECDE teachers' training in Mandera Town on January 3, 2018 which sponsored by the county government. PHOTO | EUNICE MURATHE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NEED ASSESSMENT

“This is an outcome of national need assessment study by the Kenya institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the National Curriculum Reforms conference and a number of bench marking studies carried out in a number of countries,” he said.

He said the framework is aligned to the Constitution of Kenya, vision 2030 and the need to harmonise the curriculum with other East African countries as well as several other policy documents that express the aspirations of the country.

Mr Arai said the Mandera County government will employ ECDE teachers to improve performance in the county.