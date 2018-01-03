Ms Sophia Wanderi offered to do shopping for the girl ahead of her admission.

There is a ray of hope for a bright girl from Mandera who secured admission to the prestigious Alliance Girls High School after well-wishers responded to her fees appeal.

Fifteen-year-old Afifah Ahmed Sheikh’s plight was highlighted by Nation.

The girl from Damasa Village had said she was likely to lose her chance in the school because her parents could not raise the required fees.

On Tuesday, well-wishers and Lafey MP Abdi Mude Ibrahim came forward to declare their interest in paying fees for the girl.

Afifah scored 354 marks out of a possible 500 in the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam but was dejected after her parents were unable to raise the required money for her to join Form One.

MP'S PLEDGE

The MP pledged to pay fees for Afifah and other bright students from the constituency who had secured places in national schools.

“I have communicated with her parents who told me that they could not afford fees for the national school she had been admitted to,” said the lawmaker.

The MP added, “I have directed the girl to be taken to Nairobi where my office will facilitate preparation for her admission on January 10.”

Ms Sophia Wanderi, an alumnus of Alliance Girls High School, who visited Nation Centre Tuesday, offered to do shopping for the girl ahead of her admission.

“I would like to assist in any small way possible, and as an alumnus of the school, I know that every coin I give, however little, will go a long way,” she said.

The management of Bemuda Holdings in Nairobi, also promised to assist the girl meet part of her expenses.

A delighted Afifah told Nation that she was happy to finally join the school of her dreams.