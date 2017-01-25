By MANASE OTSIALO

Chiefs and their assistants in Mandera County are taking uncollected identification cards (IDs) to their owners following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Principal Chief Issack Adawa said at least 1,500 IDs had been handed to their owners.

“We picked up all uncollected IDs from the registrar of persons office and took them to the owners as directed by the President and further asked them to go register as voters,” said Chief Adawa.

He said chiefs were contemplating not offering services to locals without voter cards.

“Those without the voter’s card and have IDs will not get services from any chief like processing of birth certificates for their children or any other document that needs a chief’s approval,” he said.

He said the voter’s card is vital in determining the leadership of the country, adding that everyone has to participate in the process.

President Kenyatta, while in Maua, Meru County, on Sunday ordered chiefs and their assistants to take uncollected IDs to their owners.