By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

Non-locals living in Mandera say landlords are now asking them to leave their premises for fear of more terror attacks.

“Our landlord asked all non-locals to leave his premises claiming he didn't want it damaged by Al-Shabaab,” said a local primary school teacher who spoke to the Nation Wednesday.

Mr Amos Kimani, a mason, vowed never to work in Mandera again.

“The situation in town is not good and once I am out, I will never set my foot here again," said Mr Kimani.

He said the continuous trend of Al-Shabaab raiding residential houses where mostly non-locals live gives him and his colleagues sleepless nights.

"We are not sure of our security at night,” he said, adding that they are always alert at night listening for any knocks on the gate.

Related Content 12 killed in Mandera overnight attack - VIDEO

But County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia dismissed the vacation orders saying “security was normal”.

STRATEGIES TO COUNTER ATTACKS

Mr Shisia, who arrived in Mandera Wednesday morning, said strategies have been put in place to counter increasing terror incidents in the town.

“We have not received any complaint or any information about that (orders to leave) but by tomorrow (Thursday), I will be in a position to answer that," he said.

Mr Shisia who also met elders from different clans in Mandera added: “We have just concluded a meeting of senior security officers and where we discussed the situation."

The administrator and the county security team were also scheduled to meet a senior military commander from Nairobi and later in the day meet Governor Ali Roba.

“It's a busy day but tomorrow. We shall talk,” he said.

Tuesday’s attack claimed 12 lives with four other people sustaining injuries.

The attack has caused panic and fear in the town that borders Somalia and Ethioipia.

At least 19 people have been killed in attacks in the last one month.

A planned peaceful demonstration by locals over increased insecurity was called off under unclear circumstances.