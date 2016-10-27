By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

Police in Mandera have arrested the caretaker of Bishaaro Hotel, where 12 people were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), Abdirahman Ali, 21, is suspected to have aided the attackers.

The ATPU is now seeking court orders to continue holding the suspect as detectives complete their investigations.

Following the attack, believed to have been carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, non-locals living in Mandera have said that landlords are now asking them to leave their premises for fear of more terror attacks.