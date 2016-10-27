Police arrest Mandera lodge caretaker suspected of aiding attackers

Thursday October 27 2016

Bishaaro Hotel in Mandera where 12 people were

Bishaaro Hotel in Mandera where 12 people were killed in a terror attack on October 25, 2016. Police have arrested the hotel's caretaker, Abdirahman Ali, on suspicion of aiding the attackers. FILE PHOTO | MANASE OTSIALO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The ATPU is now seeking court orders to continue holding the suspect as detectives complete their investigations.
  • This latest attack has caused panic and fear in the town that borders Somalia and Ethiopia.
By MANASE OTSIALO
Police in Mandera have arrested the caretaker of Bishaaro Hotel, where 12 people were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), Abdirahman Ali, 21, is suspected to have aided the attackers.

The ATPU is now seeking court orders to continue holding the suspect as detectives complete their investigations.

Following the attack, believed to have been carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, non-locals living in Mandera have said that landlords are now asking them to leave their premises for fear of more terror attacks.

This latest attack has caused panic and fear in the town that borders Somalia and Ethiopia.

