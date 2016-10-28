By MANASE OTSIALO

The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on Mandera County has elicited mixed reactions from residents with some commending the move while others showed displeasure.

Those who supported the move argue that it will deter terrorist from freely roaming in Mandera town and its environs and thus reducing attacks.

But those who oppose the order, say it will impact negatively on their businesses especially those who go to work very early in the morning.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery announced the curfew on Thursday, ordering that residents remain indoors between 6.30pm and 6.30am, following the killing of 12 people at Bishaaro lodge.

“This is a good move by the government since it will help deter Al-Shabaab operations at night and anybody arrested should not be released easily,” said Adan Boncha, a resident.

Mr Boncha said Mandera town is too exposed creating easy access of militants from Somalia noting that strict measures were long overdue.

He however blamed increased attacks on residential areas in Mandera town on lack of police patrols at night.

“I was in town when the incident happened and no help was coming forward since bullets were coming from all directions,” he said.

But Mrs Fatuma Abdi, expressed her dissatisfaction saying the curfew would affect business.

“Some women wake up early to go to the farms so they can deliver vegetables to the market. The curfew will be a disadvantage to them since they cannot collect the produce in time,” she said.

“Imposing a curfew is good because we are losing workforce due to insecurity in this town. Schools and health facilities are now deserted. The government should protect Kenyans by any means including checking all people in Mandera town,” Kenya National Union of Teacher (Knut) Mandera County Secretary Kullow Mohamed said.

He added: “I am hoping that during the curfew, the security agents will carry out door-to-door search to uproot the criminals.”

Mr Tobias Muguna, a casual labourer in Mandera said the curfew is a sigh of relief to many non-locals.

“Spending a night in Mandera town is a very scaring experience. If the curfew is well imposed, then we will afford some sleep,” he said.

Mr Muguna is among non-locals who have been asked by landlords to vacate houses.

“We have been told to vacate our houses by landlords but I am hoping with the curfew, things will change for good,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Jelle Noor said the curfew will be only of help if the government arrests those causing trouble in Mandera.

“If the police do not arrest the enemy within that period, then it is of no importance to us because they will continue with attacks when the curfew is lifted,” he said.

Mr Noor said the town has many “dangerous” people who are being accommodated by locals.

Mr Joseph Kimani, a stone miner, said the curfew will impact negatively on their quarrying business.