Police in Mandera say they are following crucial leads that would unearth those behind Thursday's attack that left six people killed.

Three other people were injured in suspected Al-Shabaab raid.

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said investigators had crucial leads.

“Arising from the incident that took place at Bula Public works, our investigative teams are getting some crucial leads that may lead to unearthing the purpose for attack and who were the attackers,” said Mr Shisia.

He appealed for patience as security personnel pursue the killers.

He said the "crucial leads" would show those behind the attack and the reasons.

“We have two theories including external and internal,” he said.

Mr Shisia said no suspect has been arrested, more than 24 hours after the attack on a residential plot.

ILL-EQUIPPED RESERVISTS

Police have been accused of failing to respond to the attacks on time, leaving it to ill equipped police reservists.

But Mr Shisia denied the allegation and praised the officers for quick response during the 2.45am ambush.

“Our response time was very good and I laud our officers on ground. They did a commendable job in rescuing many,” he said.

He admitted there was intelligence on the planned attack but they failed to establish a specific target.

“If the area to be attacked was part of the intelligence then we could have taken the necessary precaution but our levels of alertness were good,” he said.

Mr Shisia said the most targeted group has to take more security measures while in Mandera.