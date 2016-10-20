By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

By MANASE OTSIALO

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has told off National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale for saying that the Jubilee Party will only support leaders from the county who are endorsed by elders.

Mr Roba, who spoke during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mandera Moi Stadium, said the contradictory tone that Mr Duale took on the political issue in Mandera was a cause of major concern.

Garre elders in the county have asked incumbent leaders including Governor Roba to step down in favour of their own proposed candidates whom they have picked to vie for various positions in the 2017 elections.

JUBILEE CONSTITUTION

“He made a controversial statement that contradicts the public commitment of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy that Jubilee Party will ensure 100 per cent compliance with its constitution on nominations.

“I don’t know if Mr Duale was present when that announcement was made or has not read the Jubilee constitution for him to stand here and say Jubilee government will take people proposed by the council of elders,” he said.

The governor said it is a “crime” to contradict the president’s stand on that matter saying he (the president) had announced that Jubilee nominations would be free and fair.

Mr Roba asked Mr Duale to keep off the issue as the fate on Jubilee nominations has already been sealed.

Mr Ali Sugow, who spoke on behalf of the elders, said the county should not use an endorsement system that had been adopted in the 2013 elections.

“We had many problems back then. Let us do away with that arrangement next year because we want peace,” he said.