By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has vowed he will seek re-election in 2017 despite a section of the Garre Council of Elders failing to endorse him.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Mandera Town, Mr Roba hailed the success of devolution in the county saying despite insecurity “huge strides” have been made in agriculture, health, water, land, education and infrastructure.

The county government, he said, has revived six irrigation schemes, opened up more than 2,000 acres of farmland, facilitated extension officers and increased the area under crop production from 3,950 hectares in 2012 to 6170 ha in 2015.

“The total crop production has also increased from 6430 metric tonnes in 2012 to 10,730 metric tonnes in 2015. Increased production has resulted in increased income resulting to improved living standards,” Mr Roba said.

IMPROVED HEALTH SERVICES

He said the county has enhanced financing of the health sector leading to upgrading of hospitals for better service delivery.

“Skilled deliveries which have since then increased from 3,800 to 12,300 safe deliveries and antenatal attendance has improved from 8,900 to 12,300 pregnant women,” he said.

The governor said the health workforce has increased from 150 to 831 health workers in the last four years.

He said 53 new health facilities across the county will soon be operational.

“We are building accident and emergency centres in Mandera and Elwak. We expect the two facilities to house high dependency units and intensive care units.

“They will also have MRI, CT-scan and dialysis machines to save lives and respond effectively to the medical needs of citizens,” he said.

Mr Roba said his county government has managed to reconstruct the lands registry after records were destroyed in a terror attack.

In education, Mr Roba said the county government has increased the number of ECDE teachers from three to 460 and built 167 classrooms.

The county government has also constructed 10 modern markets and set up funds to support entrepreneurs.

BOOSTING SECURITY

He said the county is also contributing to boosting security by paying a monthly stipend to more than 300 police reservists.

He said he will defend his seat in 2017 elections with or without the elders’ support.

Mr Roba said his development record speaks for itself.

“I was sworn into office when Mandera had nothing to write home about but we have strived and made positive progress that needs time to be finalised,” he said.

“We want the people I have served properly to decide who is to be their next governor and I know they will chose me because my record can be seen and felt in every corner of Mandera,” he said.

He said as the first governor, he came to office when inter-clan clashes pitting Garre and Degodia clans were at the peak.