Security tightened in Mandera over Shabaab threat

Security has been heightened in Mandera after Al-Shabaab militants overran a Somalia military camp near the Kenyan border.

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said Kenyan security agents were on high alert as the militants are using Kenyan military uniforms and vehicles stolen from the Kenyan army.

The Somalia National Army (SNA) camp at Elwak Somalia was attacked last Friday by the militants.

“We have heightened our security checks along the border since it is alleged the militants are using motor vehicles captured during the El-Adde attack in January,” he said.

He said the Friday attack was confined within Somalia jurisdiction but Kenyan security officers along the border between Borache/Elwak to Elrhamu and Damasa remain on high alert.

Mr Shisia disputed reports that both civilians and government soldiers from Somalia sought refuge in Kenya during the Friday ambush.

“We didn’t have any civilians trooping to Kenyan soil or SNA soldiers except one who was brought in for treatment,” he said.

“Only one injured SNA soldier was received at a hospital within Kenya for treatment but no other Somali nationals trooped in,” he said.

He said reports showed that the Friday 5pm attack targeted an SNA camp at Elwak, Somalia.

CAMP OVERRAN

The militants overran the camp and preached to locals before withdrawing fearing aerial reprisals from African Mission in Somalia (Amisom) soldiers.

The commissioner said the militants disguised themselves as Amisom troops making it easy for them to capture the SNA camp.

The attack was triggered by the recent reorganisation of the leadership in SNA, the police and the local administration by the new Jubaland government.

“We received a communication that during the attack they targeted the commanders and it is reported the SNA lost between seven to fourteen soldiers while 21 militants were gunned down,” he said.

The SNA soldiers were abducted by the attackers who also took three Land Cruisers with an assortment of weapons.