In yet another attack, suspected Al-Shabaab attackers destroyed Safaricom and Orange telecommunication masts in Kotulo, Mandera County, on Monday night.

Elwak Deputy County Commissioner Peter Karanja on Tuesday confirmed the incident and said the masts were destroyed at Chuma Mrefu.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on phone, Mr Karanja said a team of security personnel has been deployed to “find out what exactly happened.”

LOUD EXPLOSION

A resident, Mr Abdi Siadi said: “There was a loud explosion at around 11 pm.”

On Monday, gunmen damaged a Safaricom mast at Dabacity, some three kilometres away from Kotulo.

County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said the attack happened at about 1.45am.

Locals now fear Al-Shabaab could be preparing for a major attack following the demolition of the equipment.

KPR OVERPOWERED

During the Dabacity attack, Mr Shisia said the attackers overpowered the five Kenya Police Reservists (KPR) deployed to guard the mast.

“The five KPRs guarding the installation tried to resist but the weapons of the attackers were superior forcing them to run to safety,” he said.

He said the KPR’s intervention limited the damage caused by the attackers.