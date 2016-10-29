Terrorism is affecting county progress - governor says

By MANASE OTSIALO

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has said the perpetual terror attacks in the county are slowing down development.

Mr Roba said terrorism has affected the tarmacking of 25 kilometers of road in Mandera town, which is one of his major projects launched three years ago.

“We are unable to complete 25 km of tarmac road in the town over three years.....non-local workers on these projects are demobilized by attacks and it takes us a while to get them back to continue working,” Mr Roba said.

The cost of the project is Sh2.4 billion.

He mentioned some of the stalled projects: construction of county headquarters, county assembly, county rest house and the governor’s residence.

Also, he said doctors and teachers are avoiding being deployed in Mandera because of the frequent attacks.

“We are unable to attract specialized doctors in this county due to insecurity and both local and non local investors are avoiding Mandera,” he said.

The governor urged residents to co-operate with security teams.

“We have to voluntarily provide information so that the terror forces are defeated,” he said.

He challenged the local community to welcome non locals who want to rent houses.