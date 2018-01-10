By IRENE MWENDWA

An assistant chief in Marsabit County accused of defiling his daughter has been released on a bond of Sh 500,000 and two sureties or a cash bail of Sh 400,000 after he denied the charges.

The suspect was arrested in December and appeared before a Moyale court to take plea.

However, for the safety of the minor, magistrate Kimani Mburu had denied him bond.

On Wednesday, the accused appeared before a Marsabit court for the mention of the case and Resident Magistrate Tom Wafula granted him bond.

WITNESSES

The magistrate however warned him against talking to or either threatening witnesses.

According to police and hospital reports, the suspect defiled the minor more than twice on different days in March 2017.

The minor did not confide with anyone about her ordeal. The suspect was caught in the act in December and was arrested.

The case will be heard on February 15.

In the same court a 60-year-old man was also released on a bond of Sh500,000 and a similar surety after he denied charges of defiling a six-year-old girl in Dirib Kombo sub-location.

The court heard that the suspect defiled the minor on January 8.