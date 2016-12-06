By KEN BETT

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has opened an office in Marsabit County as it takes the fight against graft to the counties.

The office is based at Huduma Centre.

The commission has also launched a five-day campaign to sensitise residents and public service providers at both national and county government levels on the need to fight corruption.

Speaking at the county government headquarters during the launch ahead of the Anti-Corruption Day to be held at the Marsabit Stadium on Friday, EACC Upper Eastern Acting Deputy Director Ignatius Wekesa said the war against corruption is a collective responsibility and asked the public to participate in it.

Mr Wekesa said there is need for government officials and the public to stop engaging in corruption saying it is impacting negatively on development.

“The nation cannot afford plunder of public resources and involvement in bribery to influence favours by service seekers as that will deny us strength to offer essential services like health and provision of water,” he said.

EACC Upper Eastern Acting Deputy Director Ignatius Wekesa (in a blue trousers), Marsabit Deputy Governor Omar Ali Abdi, Marsabit Central Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Nyakwara and other county and the anti-graft agency officials at the county headquarters on December 6, 2016. PHOTO KEN BETT | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

OUTREACH PROGRAMMES

Mr Wekesa said the commission attaches a lot of importance in outreach programmes as a means of inculcating behaviour change and asked public servants to take training sessions on ethics and integrity seriously.

The official called for prudent use of devolved funds and shunning of nepotism which he said is denying youth jobs.

Marsabit Deputy Governor Ali Omar pledged the county’s support in the fight against corruption and urged locals to shun the vice.

Marsabit Central Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Nyakwara also asked Kenyans to stop corruption.

Mr Nyakwara said the country cannot afford to slow the much-needed growth and called for concerted efforts to eradicate the vice.

Marsabit County is one of the counties which will host the 2016 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) to be commemorated on December 9.

Others include Kakamega, Narok, Kwale, Tana River, Garissa, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Embu.

The commemoration is important in the UN calendar as it provides a platform for governments, political leaders, civil society, professional associations and other stakeholders to reflect on their anti-corruption interventions, enumerating what they have achieved, challenges faced and the way forward.