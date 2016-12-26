By KEN BETT

Newly posted Marsabit Central Officer Commanding Police Division Abel Sande is dead.

His lifeless body was found in his house in Marsabit town on Sunday evening at around 7.30pm.

Marsabit Central Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Nyakwara and Mr Sande's Deputy Nicholas Kipkorir confirmed the death and said they suspected he suffered a heart attack.

MILD STROKE

"We found him dead on the sofa at around 7.30pm. We suspect he had a heart attack," Mr Nyakwara told the Nation by phone.

While in Bomet, where he served for one year before being moved to Marsabit central, Mr Sande is reported to have suffered of a mild stroke in November

The deceased is among the 123 senior police officers who were moved in a reshuffle in November.

RESERVED PERSON

He served for less than a month in Marsabit County having replaced Mark Wanjala who served for six years.

His colleagues, among them Marsabit Central OCS Charles Mwangi, described him as a reserved person.

"We hardly knew him, he was a very quiet person," he said.