Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani has said devolution has stimulated the area's economy through the revival of social services and promotion of infrastructure.

Addressing residents during Jamhuri Day at Marsabit Stadium, Mr Yatani said the county has recorded development in health, infrastructure, land, education and trade.

“Devolution is a God-sent miracle of our time and a turning point for previously marginalized areas like Marsabit, as it portends great promises for achievement of faster social-economic development,” he said.

He said the health sector has witnessed increase of workers and improved service delivery.

Also, 40 boreholes have been sunk and dams and water pans constructed, he added.

The availability of water, he said, has cut back distance covered by residents when searching for the commodity - from 70km in 2013 to below 20 km today.

The roads sector has not been left out: “The improvement of more than 5,000 kilometers road network and construction of additional 1,000 kilometers in the last four years has greatly improved security as well as opening up access to remote pasture lands.”

Other achievements the county boss mentioned are: construction of a ultra-modern market, set up of Sh60 million County Enterprise Fund, and provision of Sh90 million interest-free loan for livestock traders.

