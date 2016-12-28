By KEN BETT

Three members of a family were killed and dozens of camels stolen when armed bandits raided a village in Laisamis, Marsabit County, on Tuesday.

During the dawn attack a woman and her two children were shot dead while they were in their fora (a makeshift house).

Another victim sustained bullet injuries in his chest and was rushed to Kiirua Mission hospital in Meru County for specialized treatment.

About 80 camels were stolen and five were killed by the bandits.

Laisamis OCPD Mwenda Meme said tension is high in the area following the incident.

According to Mr Meme, the attackers struck at around 3 in the morning but they learned of the incident at midday due to poor communication network in the area.

Mr Meme said security officers have been dispatched to the area to hunt down the bandits.