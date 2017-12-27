By IRENE MWENDWA

The Borana Gada elders have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to reappoint Sports and Culture CS Hassan Wario in his new Cabinet.

Speaking during an elders’ meeting in Moyale Town, the Borana president Qura Jarso said that the CS has been a peace icon in Marsabit County during his reign as minister.

Mr Jarso emphasised that under the negotiated democracy, CS Wario should be reappointed following his development record across the region.

“We have endorsed CS Wario because among many other achievements, he has donated full music equipment to Isiolo and Marsabit counties to grow music talent,” he said.

“He has also established the first film school in Kenya whose first beneficiaries were from Marsabit.”

The elders also cited unity among leaders, pointing out the relationship between the CS and Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali.

The Borana Council of Elders national chairman Gorres Waqo said that five senior Gada members have been appointed to spearhead the reconciliation process in partnership with other local leaders.

He said the elders only recognise the CS and they expect that he would be retained in the Cabinet.

“We urge our top leaders from the entire Kenya to unite, especially in our county, so there can be maximum delivery to the locals,” said Mr Waqo.

The region is known for negotiated democracy, especially for top positions, in which various clans and sub-clans are represented in various position agreed upon by the elders.