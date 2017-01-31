By AGNES ABOO

The man who clung on Cord leader Raila Odinga’s chopper last week has denied charges of attempted suicide before a Maua court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Anthony Munene ruled yesterday that Julius Mwithalii remain in custody until he undergoes a mental check-up.

Mr Mwithalii was accused of dangerously hanging on the chopper on January 26.

The court ordered a mental check-up following an application by defence lawyer Hosea Mutembei, before Mr Mwithalii appears in the same court on Friday.

Mr Mutembei pleaded with the court to give his client a lenient bond, saying he is the sole breadwinner for his family of six siblings.

The lawyer added that the prosecution cannot support the charge of attempted suicide, saying it should produce a statement of witnesses in court.

“The accused is the sole breadwinner because his father is serving a life sentence.

"Two of his siblings have no legs and one has no arms after they were attacked by their father.