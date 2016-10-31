By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi wants anti-graft agencies given ample time to investigate corruption cases.

"We have to talk about corruption with evidence. Let us give agencies tasked with fighting corruption time to do their investigations," said Mr Linturi.

Speaking Sunday at the Methodist Equator Church in Meru, the MP said those in the national and county governments found culpable of corruption should be prosecuted.

"Criminal responsibility is individual. They must bear responsibility and carry their own cross," Mr Linturi said.

He said the agencies should map out corruption-prone areas and unethical practices in public service for targeted and systematic interventions.

Prevalent forms of corruption reported in both levels of government include bribery, procurement irregularities, favouritism in awarding tenders and embezzlement.