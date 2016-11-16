By ISABEL GITHAE

More by this Author

A Meru court has charged 31 street children with being drunk and disorderly.

The accused, who were arrested on Tuesday in Makutano and Meru town, pleaded guilty before Meru Resident Magistrate Eva Wambugu and asked for forgiveness on Wednesday.

“Please forgive us we have not eaten anything since yesterday (Tuesday),” one of the accused pleaded.

Ms Wambugu ordered 30 of the accused to work in court for a day before being released while one, who had a leg injury, was referred to hospital for treatment.

REHABILITATE STREET CHILDREN

Elsewhere, the Meru County Government is working to rehabilitate hundreds of street children through various courses in local polytechnics.

The initiative is under the Department of Culture and Social services.

Director Luke Nkumbuku said street families are rounded up and sorted out according to their ages.

“The rehabilitation takes two months where they are placed under supervision and later taken to education centers,” he said.