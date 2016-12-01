By DAVID MUCHUI

By AGNES ABOO

Caroline Gatwiri Gitonga of Fred’s Academy in Meru scored 434 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, emerging one of the top candidates in the country.

Gatwiri attributed her good results to hard work and support from teachers and parents since she joined school.

“I am glad that I will be able to join a high school of my choice and later become a neurosurgeon,” Gatwiri said.

Dr James Gitonga, Gatwiri’s father, said the 2016 exam results were a true reflection of the candidates’ abilities.

“I am very happy with my daughter’s performance. She has been a top performer in her class and we expected her to do well. We laud the manner in which the exam was managed,” Dr Gitonga said.

Fred’s director Fredrick Mutwiri said 22 out of 44 candidates scored at least 400 marks.

He said the school has a mean score of 400.91 compared to 423 in 2015.

Mr Mutwiri, who lauded the way the exam was managed, said the drop in the mean score could be attributed to increased number of candidates.

EXAMS WELL MANAGED

“The management of the exam was the best and has helped the candidates get the results they deserve. We laud the Education CS Fred Matiang’i for the reforms he has introduced in the exam management. Our best candidate has been top of her class since she was in nursery,” Mr Mutwiri said, adding they never expected the results to be announced this early.

At PCEA Kathigiri Boarding Primary School in South Imenti, the best candidate, Yvonne Kathambi, scored 428 marks with more than 10 others scoring above 400 marks.

Kathingiri headteacher Micheni Ragwa said the school had 54 candidates who have performed well.

“So far, the results we have indicate more than 12 candidates scored more than 400 marks. We laud the Ministry of Education for improving the management of exams,” Mr Ragwa said.

In 2015, Kathingiri produced the best candidate in the county, Lenox Kirianki, who scored 446 marks.

In 2015, Fred’s Academy’s 39 candidates scored more than 400 marks with the best candidate scoring 437.

However, most headteachers and education officers said the release of the 2016 results caught them by surprise.

Meru County Director of Education Willie Machocho said he was surprised to see breaking news about the results on TV.

“The Ministry of Education has done well in curbing irregularities.