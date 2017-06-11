2022 will be Meru’s time: Munya

By AGNES ABOO

Meru Governor Peter Munya has asked Mount Kenya East residents to support his presidential bid in 2022, saying it will be their time to govern the country.

The governor said the community had helped other communities ascend to power and that the gesture should be reciprocated in 2022.

Speaking on Saturday at Shabaa Stadium in Nkubu, Imenti South, Mr Munya said since the country attained independence all Kenya’s four Presidents since Jomo Kenyatta have ascended to power courtesy of votes from the region.

“The larger Meru has never had an opportunity to field and support their own presidential candidate but we have been supporting our brothers from Central and Rift Valley. It is their time to support us in our 2022 bid,” Governor Munya said.

He added that his presidential ambition has faced opposition from the Deputy President William Ruto but he would not relent.

Mr Munya also asked his opponents led by Senator Kiraitu Murungi to engage in peaceful campaigns that would not divide the people, adding that they should only differ on ideologies.

“Goons were hired at night to block us from accessing this venue. The planners are now saying that I organised the same,” he said.

“I am asking the police to arrest all those who were involved then we can check if they are Jubilee or PNU supporters,” he added.