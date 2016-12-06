By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

By ISABEL GITHAE

Three patients on palliative care for cancer at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital have died as the countrywide strike by doctors enters day two.

Eleven other patients at the hospital’s Ward 3 were writhing in pain as they were left unattended without drugs or any other care.

When the Nation visited the hospital, Ms Jerusa Nkatha, who complained of pain said she had not taken her medication.

“No nurse or doctor has come to check on us since Monday morning. Please tell the nurses to come back. I am confused. I don’t know what to do,” said Ms Nkatha.

Beside her were 10 other female patients who complained of pain as the hospital remained deserted.

County Health Chief Officer James Gitonga said 28 patients from the medical wards and 21 from the surgery wards would be transferred to private hospitals.

“We have also called relatives of 15 psychiatric patients to come pick them. At the maternity we only have one patient and she has been discharged,” said Dr Gitonga.

At St Theresa’s Mission Hospital in Kiirua, there was a huge inflow of patients seeking treatment.

There were patients from as far as Moyale Town in Marsabit County.

The hospital’s administrator Sr Mary Agnes Nkatha said they have been forced to recall nurses from leave and off duty to cater for the increasing number of patients.

More beds have been brought and other rooms will be converted into wards to create room for the increasing number of patients, she said.

“The new intensive care unit has been opened to attend to the most deserving cases.