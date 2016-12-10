By DICKSON MWITI

Fifty pupils in Igembe Central who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination this year will be sponsored to join secondary school.

MP Kubai Iringo said the learners will be sponsored through the constituency’s education trust fund that was established this year.

Ten from each ward will benefit.

“Full fees will be paid to all the students and their parents will only be required to buy uniforms for them,” he said.

He added that application forms for sponsorship were in all the ward offices.

“We are doing all this to ensure our bright children who are the future of this constituency do not miss [the] opportunity to be in schools.

“This initiative will be there every year and will continue even when I will not be the area MP,” Mr Iringo said.

He added: “We have set up a committee that will identify these children and there will be no cheating since the committee will visit every child’s home to assess their status.”