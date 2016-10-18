By AGNES ABOO

An Administration Police corporal on Monday shot and killed his colleague at the Gambela AP Operation Camp in Tigania East, Meru County.

The officer fired three bullets, killing his colleague on the spot at about 7.40pm.

Tigania East police boss Charles Koskei said police were yet to establish the motive of the killing.

"Investigations are under way to establish what happened before the officer decided to shoot and kill his colleague.

"I was informed the two were at the camp but the corporal suddenly took a gun and shot the other one and he died instantly," said Mr Koskei.