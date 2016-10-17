By ALEX NJERU

A peace committee and Njuri Ncheke elders have faulted leaders from Tharaka-Nithi and Meru for making comments that could cause animosity over a border row between the two counties.

Speaking to Nation, Tharaka South Peace Committee chairperson James Mutiria said the leaders are taking advantage of the dispute to gain political mileage.

He said the residents of the two counties who live along the controversial border are ready and willing to peacefully solve the row but leaders do not pursue the matter using the right channels.

“We have had several successful meetings with our Meru counterparts and the Njuri Ncheke elders discussing the border issue but our leaders are not willing to pursue implementation of our recommendations,” said Mr Mutiria.

He said in 2007-2009, the late Zachary Ogongo led commission worked closely with the members of the peace committees from the two counties and the Njuri Ncheke elders in investigating the matter and made recommendations which are yet to be implemented.

Alphonce Mucunku, another member who is also a Njuri Ncheke elder said leaders should use mechanisms which promote peace rather than inciting the public.

“We have worked hard with our counterparts from Meru County to bring peace along the border but the leaders are preaching divisions and creating more differences,” said Mr Mucunku.

During the Ameru Professionals Conference on Saturday, Njuri Ncheke chairman Paul M’Ithinkia and Secretary-General Phares Rutere warned politicians from the two counties to mind their statements on the border row.

Mr Rutere said the right channels including use of the elders could solve the problem.

“Let the leaders learn to preach peace among the Ameru community and not hatred,” said Mr Rutere.

Various leaders including Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki and Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi have exchanged bitter words over the delay in solving the dispute.

Prof Kindiki has threatened to lead the impeachment of Prof Kaimenyi while the latter blamed the former of using wrong methods in addressing the matter.

At the same time, Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood accused Tharaka-Nithi governor Samuel Ragwa of threatening other leaders over the issue.

Mr Ragwa said he will not allow any adjudication in the disputed area.

“Title deeds which were illegally issued must be revoked,” said Mr Ragwa said in Marimanti on Sunday.

The areas in dispute are Gatithini, Kiburine, Macabini and Kwa Ng'ombe where residents of the two counties claim to be the early inhabitants.