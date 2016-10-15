By ALEX NJERU

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kinjuri has said that if well executed, the system of governance can increase development tremendously.

Speaking on Saturday at Chuka University during the Ameru professionals and leadership conference dubbed Quality Governance and Leadership, Mr Kiunjuri said there is a need to elect leaders who are development-oriented to be the panacea to the problems facing the nation.

Mr Kiunjuri said leaders should be held accountable for the public resources they have been entrusted with.

“We need leaders who respect and promote dignity among Kenyans if we have to realize the goods that come with the devolved government,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

He asked the professionals in the county to guide Kenyans in electing the right leaders in 2017.

He noted that there are various weakness in the counties' leadership including poor financial management and lack of public participation when coming up with development ideas.

The cabinet secretary applauded the Meru community for establishing the professionals body and also the Njuri Ncheke Elders.

He said the two groups have been championing development in the region and challenged other communities to do the same.

Mr Kiunjuri further asked the Ameru professionals to solve the problems such as border disputes that are threatening the community's harmony.

Also, Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi asked leaders to refrain from dividing the people.