By DICKSON MWITI

The prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the country has declined by six per cent in the last three years.

Speaking on Thursday during the graduation of more than 300 girls who had undergone through alternative rite of passage, Anti-FGM Board Chairperson Linah Jebii Kilimo said the national prevalence currently stands at 21 per cent.

Ms Kilimo attributed the success to law enforcement officers, members of the provincial administration, children officers, and cultural officers.

She said she had visited the Igembe because it had become one of the hotspots of FGM.

"Meru region and especially Igembe region is different from other hotspots in the sense that women were the ones abetting the practice as opposed to men," she said.

However, she pointed out that the board will be sitting to come up with ways of ensuring there is collaboration in the fight against the vice.

"We have however been facing various hurdles the major one being lack of enough man power after some of the personnel who were working there were deployed to other ministries and the county governments ,"Ms Kilimo said.

She said many communities were pushing for the cut during the December holidays but the board had ensured that the number of such cases had reduced compared to last year.

Machungulu sub location assistant chief said leaders have a greater responsibility in ending female circumcision.

He said administrators were ready and willing to support the anti-FGM campaign in the area and would take action against those who will be reported to have encouraged or aided the circumcision of girls.

"We don't any more shedding of blood by our daughters in the name of circumcision. We encourage our girls who are not circumcised to stand firm and accept their nature despite being mocked by those who underwent the process," he said.

The programme's coordinator Catherine Kathure said there were many bright girls from the area but are unable to complete their education.

"We want to empower our girls so that they can be dependent by way of pursuing their own careers and stand tall in the society," she said.

She said more forums should be organised to discourage the practice.