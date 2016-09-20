By DICKSON MWITI

A 53-year-old man died and two others injured when a tree fell on them at Laare market in Meru on Monday evening.

The man died while receiving treatment at Nyambene District Hospital.

The tree’s roots had been weakened by a compressor that was being used in the building a nearby road.

Igembe North MP Joseph M’Eruaki said the county government should compensate the affected people since their families relied on them.

He said all the old trees in public places especially in Laare market should be cut down to avoid tragedies.

Antuambui Ward representative Jackson Gitonga termed the incident as unfortunate and regrettable.

"We had proposed to the contractor that the tree should be cut down but there was a dispute where a certain person claimed the tree was his," Mr Gitonga said.

Meru County Maendeleo ya Wanawake Treasurer Jennifer Kathure said the tree had been there for a long time and no one thought it would fall down and cause such a tragedy.

“Residents should pray for the family that lost their bread winner and wish quick recovery to those who sustained injuries rather than engaging in blame games," she said.

Igembe South Medical Officer of Health Michael Kariuki said efforts to save the life of the deceased when he arrived in hospital were not successful.

"We received three patients who were affected by the tragedy. One of them was in a critical condition and according to examinations he might have injured his kidneys since the tree fell on him from the back,” Dr Kariuki said.