Meru County govt distributes seed for planting in drought recovery programme

Thursday October 13 2016

Some of the pickup trucks ferrying the 15.7

Some of the pickup trucks ferrying the 15.7 tons of legume seed for a bulking and drought recovery programme in drought prone areas in Meru County from Kinoru Livestock Resource Centre on October 12, 2016. County Agriculture Executive Jenaro Guantai urged farmers not to consume the seed but use them in the next planting season. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Gatangugi said the first batch of the seeds will be given to farmers in affected areas.
  • He said the bulking programme is a step to mitigate food insecurity during drought.
Advertisement
By DARLINGTON MANYARA
More by this Author

The Meru County government, through the Department of Agriculture, has procured 15.7 metric tons of legume seeds for a bulking and drought recovery programme in famine-prone areas.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Executive Jenaro Gatangugi said the first batch of the seeds will be given to farmers in affected areas.

Mr Gatangugi, who spoke at Kinoru Stadium on Wednesday during the distribution of the seeds said the county government will be procuring more seeds.

Mr Gatangugi said that the bulking programme is not a regular government programme, but is a step to mitigate food insecurity during drought.

“Some farmers in Meru County do not have seed to plant in the coming season. I urge the farmers to plant the seed we distribute, not to consume it,” he said.