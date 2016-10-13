By DARLINGTON MANYARA

The Meru County government, through the Department of Agriculture, has procured 15.7 metric tons of legume seeds for a bulking and drought recovery programme in famine-prone areas.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Executive Jenaro Gatangugi said the first batch of the seeds will be given to farmers in affected areas.

Mr Gatangugi, who spoke at Kinoru Stadium on Wednesday during the distribution of the seeds said the county government will be procuring more seeds.

Mr Gatangugi said that the bulking programme is not a regular government programme, but is a step to mitigate food insecurity during drought.