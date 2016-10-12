By DICKSON MWITI

Five men were Wednesday charged in a Maua court in Meru County with attempting to murder a man from Igembe in April.

Elias Njeru, Peter Mutuma, Charles Kaburu, Dennis Gitari and Kennedy Mwiti together with others not in court were charged with attempting to kill Mr Silas Mwithalie Mauata on April 24, 2016 in Nkandone, Igembe North.

The five denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Samuel Soita.

During the attack, the complainant sustained serious injuries and was rescued by police who rushed him hospital.

Through their lawyer Hosea Mutembei, the accused asked the court to grant them favourable bonds terms.

Mr Mutembei told the court that the complainant in the case was attacked by a mob and the five were not part of the mob.

“The accused persons are prominent businessmen in Laare market and are always very busy to have found time to participate in the attack of the complainant,” the lawyer said.

He added, “The accused persons are very innocent in the matter before the court as will be proved at the hearing stage."

The five were released on a Sh200,000 bond each with a surety of a similar amount.