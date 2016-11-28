By DICKSON MWITI

A section of Meru leaders want the government to declare Nyambene a semi-arid region and demanded its immediate inclusion in the relief food distribution programme.

Meru Woman Representative Florence Kajuju and Igembe Central MP Kubai Kiringo said the residents were facing starvation.

Ms Kajuju said they have taken up the matter with the relevant government authorities.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure the region benefits from the government relief programmes,” she said.

Mr Kiringo said they would continue demanding for fair treatment of their people.

Igembe Central Deputy County Commissioner Buxton Mayabi said the distribution of relief food to drought-stricken areas will go on.