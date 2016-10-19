Herders fined Sh500 for grazing in Subuiga

By ISABEL GITHAE

Fifteen herders were Tuesday fined Sh500 each or serve two months in jail after admitting that they grazed their cattle along the Meru-Isiolo border destroying crops belonging to locals.

They were accused of grazing on other people's farms in Subuiga between October 12 and October 18.

They all pleaded guilty before Meru Principal Magistrate Stella Abuya.

Their defence lawyers, led by Calvin Otieno and Kiogora Mugambi, told the court the accused were first offenders and they regretted their actions.

They requested the magistrate to impose a reasonable fine on them.