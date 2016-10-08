Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi says he does not regret joining Jubilee Party.

He spoke at Magundu Catholic Church during a burial of Ms Anastacio Nkanya who served at Kings African Rifles during the colonial era.

Mr Aburi said he decided to join the JP for its agenda for Kenyans.

The MP said the party will unite all Kenyans and also form the next government.

The legislator who was elected on an ODM ticket in the last election is among those who joined JP.

Tharaka-Nithi Women Representative Beatrice Nkatha thanked those who defected to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto-led party.

She assured the new entrants that JP will conduct fair nominations.