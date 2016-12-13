By DAVID MUCHUI

Meru County Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga has said police are looking for the ring leaders and organisers of the chaos witnessed during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Meru National Polytechnic.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Nyagwanga said security teams are ready to deal with those bent on causing chaos.

On Monday, supporters of Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi, who were donning Jubilee T-shirts, clashed with Governor Peter Munya’s supporters forcing police officers to lob tear gas canisters to restore calm.

“We are investigating to find the ring leaders of those who caused chaos. We do not want people to pay goons to heckle leaders. We are also looking for the organisers,” Mr Nyagwanga said.

He said the perpetrators of the chaos will face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, several leaders have condemned the chaos that rocked the celebrations following a clash between supporters of the political rivals.

Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi warned that the incident was a recipe for chaos in the coming general elections.

“Both camps must restrain their supporters from engaging in violence. It is unfortunate that Meru is experiencing violent scenes in politics for the first time.

“Meru is bigger than any individual and everything should be done to ensure peace prevails,” Mr Murungi said.

RESPECT NATIONAL EVENTS

Mr Kilemi Mwiria, who is eying the Meru governorship, condemned the chaos saying “some leaders of self-interest decided to destroy an official national event”.

“They should differentiate such events from political meetings,” Dr Mwiria said.

A gubernatorial aspirant, Dr Kiambi Atheru, urged residents supporting different politicians to desist from violence.

Mr Josphat Gichunge, an aspirant for Tigania East Constituency seat called for unity across the political divide.

“I vehemently condemn the actions that happened [at] Meru National Polytechnic where a bunch of egocentric leaders decided to disrupt an official national event.

“Political differences should not amount to division among residents as we ought to remain united,” Mr Gichunge said.

Mr Gideon Thuranira, who is eying the Meru Senatorial seat in 2017, called on residents to shun leaders who promote violence.

“The incident is very unfortunate. Meru people cannot be held hostage by two individuals. It is primitive and should not be condoned.

“Jamhuri Day is a national event where all people should be given room irrespective of their political affiliations,” Mr Thuranira said.

Mr Mwenda Mbijiwe said the chaos “is a result of incitement to violence by some of incumbent and aspiring leaders”.

“Political leaders and those who aspire to lead have a responsibility to avoid inciting [people to] violence and to foster robust and civil debate. Anyone who attempts to stifle debate or silence their political opponents is undermining our democracy,” Mr Mbijiwe said.