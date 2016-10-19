Meru Governor Peter Munya has asked Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to keep off Meru politics.

Mr Munya asked the CS to concentrate on politics at his home Laikipia County where he had little influence.

“If the CS lost Laikipia East parliamentary seat on the Grand National Union (GNU) party in the last general elections, will he really manage to influence even Laikipia County politics?” questioned Munya.

Speaking at Laare Trading Centre in Igembe South, the governor asked Mr Kiunjuri to focus on gaining popularity at his home county before thinking of others.

STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

The governor was reacting to the CS who asked the Ameru professionals to help strengthen communities around Mount Kenya to safeguard the region’s political interests.

Mr Kiunjuri said each of the communities should ensure they are not "incited" into killing the region’s unity for them to retain the presidency and emphasised on the need for the three communities to remain united.

Mr Kiunjuri was also hosted by Mr Munya's rival for the gubernatorial seat Kiraitu Murungi for a harambee in Meru where they lambasted the governor's stand on various issues.

They accused the Council of Governors chairman of disrespect to President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.