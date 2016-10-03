By AGNES ABOO

By ISABEL GITHAE

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri Sunday drummed up support for Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

Mr Kiunjuri, who was speaking during a harambee in aid of AIPCA St Mathew’s Church in Mariene, Meru County, also urged the congregation to support the Jubilee Party whose flagbearer will be President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 elections.

“The deputy president has really helped the President. Were it not for him we would not have won the 2013 general elections. I urge all of you to vote for him come 2022,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

“In next year’s election, let us all support Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party,” he added.

The CS told off Meru Governor Peter Munya for not respecting the President and his deputy.

“He should learn to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy despite his political stand,” said the CS.

He also asked the governor to support Mr Ruto for presidency in 2022.

KEEP OFF MERU POLITICS

Mr Munya, however, asked the CS to keep off Meru politics and concentrate on his Cabinet duties.

“I will remain a member of the Party for National Unity (PNU) despite the many obstacles placed on my way,” said Governor Munya.

The governor added that Meru is among the most developed county since the introduction of devolution.

“If anyone thinks that Meru has not developed, then they should point out which counties have worked better than Meru.

“The CS can pinpoint other counties which have developed more than Meru, including his own Laikipia which can’t be compared with Meru,” said Mr Munya.

But Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi, who is eyeing the governor’s seat, said Mr Munya should explain how he has spent the money meant for development.

“I am not here to attack Governor Munya but I just [wish to] request him to openly tell Meru people where money set for development disappears to,” said Mr Murungi.

MPs Mithika Linturi (Igembe South) and Mwiti Irea (Imenti Central) also accused the governor of misusing public funds meant for health services.