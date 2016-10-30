By DAVID MUCHUI

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has scoffed at Meru Governor Peter Munya’s election as leader of the Party of National Unity (PNU), saying he is opposed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

Speaking during the burial of Peter Karaine, the father of his personal assistant Patricia Muthoni at Ntugi in Meru Saturday, the CS said Mr Munya cannot be opposed to Jubilee and yet support the President.

“If you are not with the President, then you are automatically on the side of Raila Odinga,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

On Friday, the Meru governor said though he supports President Kenyatta’s re-election, he would not join the Jubilee Party and that he would square it out with Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

“You cannot claim to support the President yet you are fighting his close friend and deputy president. Do not cheat us that your party will support the president,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

Laikipia East MP Mutahi Kimaru said Mr Munya’s move to revive PNU would not change the reality that he is a member of Jubilee.

“We know Mr Munya is in Jubilee. He joined PNU because he is afraid of facing Senator Kiraitu Murungi. Running away from the Jubilee nominations is like postponing death,” the MP said.

He said there was need for the region to unite in support of the Jubilee government in 2017.

Mr Kiunjuri said the Jubilee government was well organised and capable of steering the country forward.

“We have planned well for future politics but the opposition is still undecided,” he said.

The leaders called on Meru residents to support the Jubilee Party candidates in the 2017 elections.