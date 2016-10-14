By DICKSON MWITI

A lawyer was Friday charged with attempted murder in a Maua court.

Peter Kirimi Mbogo was released on Sh300, 000 bond pending the mention of case on October 27.

Mr Mbogo is accused of attempting to kill Silas Mwithalie on February 29 in Nkandone, Igembe North where the complainant sustained panga injuries.

The lawyer denied the charges.

He was represented by five lawyers namely, Kenneth Muriuki who is the Chair of Meru Bar Association, Calvin Otieno, Hosea Mutembei, Patrick Mwirichia and Michael Ngugi.

Mr Muriuki, the lead counsel, asked the court to grant their client a free bond considering he was an officer of Maua Law Court.

“My client is a practicing lawyer with more than 20 years of practice and has always been in this court. He cannot escape,” he said. In addition, Muriuki said his client was informed of the case while he was in Wajir and made an effort to travel to Maua to appear in court.

The defence counsel also asked to be supplied with police investigations diary, all witness statements, and other documents that the prosecution will use in the case.

Maua Senior Principal Magistrate Samuel Soita directed the prosecution side to supply the defence with all the documents they might require.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday five men were charged in the same court for attempting to kill the same complainant.

Elias Njeru, Peter Muturia, Charles Kaburu, Dennis Gitari and Kennedy Mwiti, denied the charges and were released on a Sh200, 000 bond each with a surety of a similar amount.