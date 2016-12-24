By DICKSON MWITI

Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi has criticised opposition leaders for calling for mass protests over the amendment of election laws and asked the church to pray for them.

Mr Linturi said there is a lot of tension after the National Assembly made changes to the electoral laws.

“We have heard various sentiments concerning the changes in the law especially from the opposition and we are calling on the church to intervene and especially pray for the leaders.

“We would not wish to see the country being pushed into chaos and therefore we urge those who pray to include the country as one of their prayer items,” he said.

He spoke on Friday during a visit to Tuuru Children’s Home in Meru.

AVOID CHAOS

Kenyans, Mr Linturi said, should live in a peaceful country and enjoy festivities without any chaos.

He criticised opposition leaders the for giving threats to stage mass demonstrations saying it is not good for the country and that the best thing is to have dialogue with a view of coming to a consensus.

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) through its principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula have called for street protests on January 4, 2017 to protest the passage of amendments to negotiated electoral laws and regulations.

Mr Linturi further called on Kenyans to be generous during the festive season.

“Those who can afford something to celebrate should share with the less fortunate in the society so that they can also feel appreciated. This is the only way to attract blessings from God,” he said.