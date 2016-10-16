By DICKSON MWITI

A ward representative has warned politicians from Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties to refrain from making reckless statements over the Meru-Tharaka border row.

Kanuni ward MCA Safari Ntalala on Sunday warned that the statements are likely to cause conflict.

“We have come to a point where politicians take advantage of every situation however sensitive it may be to seek votes. Issues of land are sensitive and we should be very careful," he said in Maua town.

There have been disputes over the ongoing demarcation of land at Gatithini and other areas bordering Meru and Tharaka-Nithi.

Residents from Tharaka-Nithi, whose parcels of land fall within Meru County, have been reluctant to have them demarcated by officers from Meru County.

They have proposed that land officers from their county carry out the exercise.

But the MCA said land officers have the same qualifications.

Meru County ICT, Lands and Planning Chief Officer Martin Gikunda exuded confidence that the stalemate will soon be over.

“We understand the whole issue is all about adjudication sections and I can assure you the county commissioners from both counties are making progress in solving the issue," he said.

During Ameru Professionals Conference in Chuka town on Saturday, Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said his ministry had formed a committee comprising members drawn from the two counties to come up with a way forward.