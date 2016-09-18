MP warns Governor Munya of hostility against State

By DICKSON MWITI

Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi has asked Meru Governor Peter Munya to stop antagonising the government.

Speaking at Kawiru EAPC during a fundraiser, Mr Linturi said Mr Munya's attacks on the Jubilee administration were dangerous to the county's residents.

"I want to send you to beseech your governor to be an accommodative and consultative leader. Meru cannot prosper if its leaders are always opposing the government of the day," he said.

"We want to have leaders who are well linked to the president and explain the problem of the people."

He accused Governor Munya of masquerading as the president citing his July visit to Somaliland where he sought for market for miraa.

"I respect Munya very much but some things he is currently doing are not good. He does not seem to understand diplomatic relationship with foreign countries, and if he does he should not be engaging with foreign countries on matters supposed to be handled by the national government, " he added.

He urged the governor to join Jubilee Party (JP).

Mr Linturi further stated: "We have tried to beseech the governor to join us in Jubilee Party but he is still adamant. PNU, which he is clinging on, is a very small party and asking people to join it is tantamount to leading them to the opposition."

He also accused Mr Munya of misusing the county's resources, including funds meant to renovate Meru County Hotel.

Mr Linturi was accompanied by Igembe Central MP Kubai Iringo who said he decamped from ODM to JP so that his constituents can be in government.