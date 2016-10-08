Man burnt to death over murder claim

By DICKSON MWITI

A man was burnt to death by irate members of public in Meru after he allegedly stabbed a guard to death Friday night.

He was lynched at Antubochiu Shopping Centre. It is reported that Boniface Kobia was guarding a miraa shop when he was attacked.

A resident, James Ntongai, said the 'killer' had moved to the area from Mutuati in Igembe North.

"We hear that he has killed many people in Mutuati and left others limbless. He once came here when he was a child and disappeared," he claimed.

Others said the two had argued while inebriated.

"They were drinking together on Friday night and all of a sudden started an argument. However, they didn't fight," Mr George Miriti, a resident, said.

Mr Miriti added: "We live here in peace and we cannot stand to see any one of us being disturbed or tortured by a stranger. The killer deserved to be burnt so that it can set an example to those who think they can bring disharmony in our place."