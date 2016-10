By ISABEL GITHAE

A court in Meru has released a man on a Sh100 bail for stealing 15 passion fruits worth Sh60.

Augustine Mwenda denied the charge and told Meru Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro that he was given the fruits by Evangeline Kamiri on Saturday in Magundu Village.

“The owner told me to collect the passion fruits that had fallen down from the tree,” Mr Mwenda said.