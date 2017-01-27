By AGNES ABOO

More by this Author

An unidentified man shocked residents of Meru attending Cord leader Raila Odinga’s rally on Thursday after he hung on Mr Odinga’s chopper as it took off.

Mr Odinga had visited the region for a voter registration drive.

The man took security officers by surprise when he clung on the chopper at Maili Tatu grounds in Igembe Central when the former Prime Minister was taking off to Nairobi.

Igembe South OCPD Jane Nyakeruma said they could not immediately trace the man or identify him.

“We have tried to follow up if the chopper dropped him in the nearby primary school but we have not traced him,” the police boss said.

The police officers who were present were caught unawares when the man held on the chopper’s skids during lift-off and started waving to the crowd.

The OCPD said they had launched investigations into the matter to identify the man and know his motives.

When the pilot heard screams from the crowd he tried to slow down to allow him alight but the man continued clinging onto the chopper.

The pilot later lowered the chopper at a nearby primary school for the man to jump off unhurt.

According to a resident, the man hails from Thuuru Kathatene Village in Igembe South.

“He was saying that he wanted to board a chopper for the first day and that must be Mr Raila Odinga’s,” Mr John Mwiti said.